Power supply to Seri, Ramban disrupted after truck rams into electric sub-station

Ramban: A loaded truck that rammed into the roadside Electric Sub Station near Seri Ramban on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Tuesday plunged the area into darkness for the second consecutive day. While no loss of life has been reported in this accident, power supply to the area has snapped.

The truck loaded with fruit rammed into an electricity transformer in Seri village Ramban early Tuesday morning but power supply was not restored even on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the incident took place at Seri while a truck loaded with fruit cartons bearing registration number (UP 23T-9152) was enroute to Jammu.

The truck rammed into the sub-station after the driver lost control over the vehicle. After receiving information, locals and Police rushed to Ramban and shifted the injured driver to the hospital who had sustained minor injuries. The police have registered a case in this regard for further investigation.