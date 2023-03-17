Prabhari officers of top ranking Panchayats to be felicitated: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the overall progress on different schemes being executed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by ACS, Home Department, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary, PWD, Shailendra Kumar; various Administrative Secretaries, Special DG CID, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of all districts and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

While reviewing the Aspirational Panchayats programme, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the deputy commissioners to utilise this scheme effectively so as to transform the most backward panchayats of their districts into model panchayats. He highlighted that the work and achievements of Prabharis of each panchayat will be reflected through this scheme.