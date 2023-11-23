Pre-promotion course concludes at PTTI Vijaypur

Vijaypur, Nov 23: The 60 day long pre-promotion course of head constables (armed) comprising of 150 police personnel concluded at Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur.

According to a press release, on this occasion a valedictory function was organised which was attended by Sarah Rizvi, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training) PHQ-J&K. She congratulated the trainees for successful completion of their training course and stressed upon them to work with zeal and dedication to make J&K Police more effective and people friendly. The officer lauded the role of outgoing trainees for their excellent role played on anti-terrorism front, law and order and other important duties. She also applauded Principal PTTI Vijaypur Shiv Kumar-IPS and other staff of the Institute for their dedication in imparting excellent and effective training to the trainees.

The DIG (Training) interacted with the trainees and listened to their grievances patiently. Subsequently, she inspected class rooms and technical labs of indoor block where she also attended valedictory function of one week Traffic Induction course and handed over course certificates to the trainees. Earlier, Principal briefed about the activities and functioning of the Institute. He told that the objective of the course was to hone the skills of police personnel and expose the trainees to the latest tools and techniques which would add substantial value to their existing knowledge and skill base.