Preacher dies at Amarnath Yatra transit camp

Ramban: A volunteer preacher of Punjab died due to heart attack in the premises of a transit camp established for Amarnath Yatris at Lambar Banihal Monday morning.

Police sources said a 65 year old person who was delivering religious lectures to Amarnath pilgrims in a community kitchen at Lambar Banihal was found in an unconscious condition Monday morning.

He was immediately rushed to near health facility Sub District Hospital Banihal where doctors declared him dead on arrival.