Preacher dies at Amarnath Yatra transit camp

Ramban: A volunteer preacher of Punjab died due to heart attack in the premises of a transit camp established for Amarnath Yatris at Lambar Banihal Monday morning.
Police sources said a 65 year old person who was delivering religious lectures to Amarnath pilgrims in a community kitchen at Lambar Banihal was found in an unconscious condition Monday morning.
He was immediately rushed to near health facility Sub District Hospital Banihal where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Doctors of Sub District Hospital said prima facie it appears the person died due to heart attack.
Police identified the deceased as Bharat Bhushan ,65, resident of Heermaiedan Ferozpur Punjab.
Sources said the deceased was a volunteer of a spiritual organization of Punjab.
He was having one mike with him and was delivering sermons to the pilgrims regarding the yatra rituals and religious ways to perform obeisance at holy cave of Amarnath.