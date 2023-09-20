PREPARATION FOR J&K BUDGET FOR 2024-25 SET IN MOTION | DDOs, HoDs asked to complete exercise by Sep 30, Oct 5

Jammu: Setting the process of preparation of J&K Budget Estimates 2024-25 in motion, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya Wednesday fixed the deadline for the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and the Head of Departments (HoDs) to complete the exercise by September 30 and October 5, 2023 respectively.

He also asked the Administrative departments to scrutinise estimates and forward their recommendations to the Finance department “not later than October 10, 2023.”

Vaidya, in circular instructions, asked all the Administrative departments, HODs, Budget Controlling Officers and DDOs to start budget preparation exercise for the year 2024-25 in the right earnest “to enable examination, compilation and consolidation of these estimates in the administrative departments for onward submission of the same to the Finance department.”