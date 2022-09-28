Prepare for decisive fight against divisive forces: Congress

Srinagar: Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday alleged that the administration is transgressing into religious and demographic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and asked the party workers to prepare for a decisive fight against "divisive forces" and "their agents" in the Union Territory.

He also said "polarisation and criminalisation of politics" is shamelessly being encouraged and promoted in the country.

Karra said the Congress workers should get ready for "giving a decisive fight to divisive forces and their agents in J&K". He was addressing a workers' convention at Kokernag in Anantnag district in south Kashmir.