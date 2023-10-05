Prepared for all eventuality; all measures in place: Air Commodore Rawat

Jammu: Air Officer Commanding (AOC) 23 Wing, AF at Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore S S Rawat Thursday said that Indian Air Force was prepared for any eventuality and all measures were in place.
He was responding to a media query with regard to increased drone threat from across the border.
The press briefing, followed by helicopter demonstration, was carried out by Air Force Station, Jammu, to recognize and honour the exceptional service during the humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations by 130 Helicopter Unit in the last week of August 2023.
With regard to surveillance operations undertaken by the IAF and their success rate, Air Commodore said, “Most of the operations are successful due to perfect synergy between IAF and army which coordinate for such operations.”
In response to a question about the relief operation in Sikkim where flash floods had created havoc, he said that whatever possible was being done by the security forces and the administration.
Wing Commander Irfan Wahid Khan Jarial stated that they were trained for such rescue and relief operations.
The event marked demonstration of rescue equipment, such as winch equipment, harnesses and rescue cradles, showcasing the unit's state-of-the-art capabilities.
It was mentioned that the 130 Helicopter Unit, under the command of Wing Commander Jarial, played a pivotal role in providing critical assistance to the Mandi and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh during the time of crisis.
The event also featured an ambulance version of the MI-17 1V helicopter, demonstrating the versatility of the unit's resources in providing medical support during disaster relief missions. Visuals of routine tarmac and flying activities from the ground were presented, shedding light on the day-to-day operations of the 130 Helicopter Unit.
Giving a detailed account of the disaster relief operation in Pathankot, Wing Commander Jarial mentioned 1004 persons of different age-groups and strata, including children and physically challenged persons, were rescued in trying circumstances and around three tons of relief material was carried in 73 sorties –encompassing 36 flying hours.
Similarly in the Mandi area of Himachal Pradesh, 27 persons, including 6 patients, were rescued and 35 tons of relief material was carried in 69 sorties (23 flying hours) facing very challenging circumstances, he informed.
PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “The 130 Helicopter Unit's unwavering commitment and exceptional skills in these disaster relief operations have saved lives and provided essential relief to those in distress. Their dedication to serving the nation in times of need reflects the highest standards of the Indian Air Force. The Indian Air Force reaffirms its commitment to the safety and well-being of citizens during emergencies. We salute the heroism and selflessness of the 130 Helicopter Unit and all personnel involved in these operations.”