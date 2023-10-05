Prepared for all eventuality; all measures in place: Air Commodore Rawat

Jammu: Air Officer Commanding (AOC) 23 Wing, AF at Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore S S Rawat Thursday said that Indian Air Force was prepared for any eventuality and all measures were in place.

He was responding to a media query with regard to increased drone threat from across the border.

The press briefing, followed by helicopter demonstration, was carried out by Air Force Station, Jammu, to recognize and honour the exceptional service during the humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations by 130 Helicopter Unit in the last week of August 2023.

With regard to surveillance operations undertaken by the IAF and their success rate, Air Commodore said, “Most of the operations are successful due to perfect synergy between IAF and army which coordinate for such operations.”

In response to a question about the relief operation in Sikkim where flash floods had created havoc, he said that whatever possible was being done by the security forces and the administration.