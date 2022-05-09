President J&K JDU calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: G M Shaheen, President, J&K Janta Dal United (JDU) called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.
Shaheen discussed with the Lieutenant Governor various issues of public importance pertaining to Power development, promotion of tourism and development of road infrastructure in rural regions of the UT.
Shaheen expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for the ongoing development and growth journey which the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir is witnessing.
While interacting with Shaheen, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the UT government is giving dedicated focus on the growth of every sector while ensuring prosperity for all. He said that unprecedented initiatives have been taken to overhaul the power sector of Jammu Kashmir.
The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting tourism by developing untapped tourism potential areas, and augmenting the facilities for tourists, besides supporting the tourism-related service providers.
He said the Tourism sector of Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing exponential growth in terms of influx of tourists, adding that the numbers of flights to and fro Srinagar have seen significant growth in the last few months.
The Lieutenant Governor assured Shaheen of due consideration of the genuine issues projected during the interaction, and urged him to continue his endeavors for promoting public welfare on all fronts.