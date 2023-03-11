President, J&K Shree Kashi Vidvat Parishad calls on Lt Governor

Jammu: Padma Shri Prof Vishwa Murti Shastri, President, Jammu Kashmir Shree Kashi Vidvat Parishad called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Prof. Vishwa Murti Shastri discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to preservation and promotion of the ancient vedic culture, teachings and traditions among the young generation.

He apprised the Lt Governor about the endeavours of his organisation in the fields of education and social welfare.