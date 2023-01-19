President Lava International calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: Sunil Raina, President, Lava International, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan.

Raina apprised the Lt Governor about the initiatives of the company and the steps being taken to make 5G devices more affordable for common masses.

As high speed 5G networks have started to roll out, very soon we will have the services available across the UT, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor complimented the efforts of IT sector for producing innovative solutions bundled with latest technologies.