President Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar: Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Mahant Rohit Shastri apprised the Lt Governor on various important matters related to the promotion and preservation of the Sanskrit language in the J&K UT.

Faculty Welfare Forum SKIMS headed by Dr Muzafar M Wani also called on the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor assured the deputations that the issues projected by them will be looked into earnestly for early redressal.