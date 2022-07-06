Presidential poll | Opposition candidate Sinha to visit J&K on July 9

Jammu: The joint opposition candidate for the presidential poll Yashwant Sinha, as a part of his countrywide campaign, will visit J&K on July 9 to seek support of political parties here and meet people of the Union Territory.

It was decided during a meeting of senior leaders of opposition parties at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar in New Delhi this morning.

Reports quoting anonymous sources who attended the meeting stated that during the meeting it was decided that Sinha will visit Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Gujarat on Friday after which he would go to Jammu and Kashmir on July 9.