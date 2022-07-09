Presidential Poll Promises | Will restore peace, justice, democracy in J&K: Yashwant Sinha

Srinagar: Combined opposition candidate for presidential poll Yashwant Sinha Saturday said that if elected, one of his priorities would be to urge the government to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently and restore peace, justice, democracy, and normalcy to J&K.

The former BJP leader was here on a day-long visit to drum up support for his presidential bid.

While there is no legislative assembly in J&K as of now, it has five Lok Sabha members - three from the National Conference (NC) and two from the BJP.

There are no Rajya Sabha members from J&K as of date.