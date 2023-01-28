Preventive strategies, schemes needed against sinking, subsidence of lands: GCC J&K

Srinagar: The "Group of Concerned Citizens" (GCC) J&K, a non-political civil society initiative, has asked the government to put in place preventive strategies and schemes against sinking and subsidence of lands in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a Memorandum addressed to the Chief Secretary, Dr A K Mehta, the GCC has highlighted rising risks of land sinking and subsidence in different parts of J&K , in the wake of spurt in cuttings and excavations in mountainous terrains, in connection with railway, highway, expressway and PMGSY projects .

The Memorandum cites reports of soil erosion, subsidence, denudation, landslides and avalanches from different Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajori, Poonch , Ganderbal, Bandipur, Baramula , Kupwara and Budgam Districtspointing to potential "fault-lines and the underlying factors that need to be tackled in right earnest.