Previous regimes responsible for death, destruction in J&K: Indresh Kumar

He was speaking to media persons in a function organised by “Bharat Tibet Sehyog Manch” here at Trikuta Yatri Niwas.

Targetting the leadership of National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress, Indresh, who is patron of “Bharat Tibet Sehyog Manch”, mocked, “Those crying hoarse over situation in Kashmir and criticising the present dispensation vis-a-vis target killings in the Valley and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, should introspect and answer as to what they had done during their regimes to stop the gun-culture which claimed thousands of innocent lives. They are befooling people. If separatists pushed the youth to the path of death and destruction for vested interests, these mainstream parties were equally culpable as they did nothing tangible to stop them (youth) resorting to stone-pelting or taking up arms. Instead they used the bogey of separatism to serve their own ends. And now they are talking about rehabilitation.”

“They are claiming that they have been stripped of their rights. In fact they used power to deprive different sections of the society of their genuine rights. Not only this, they promoted separatism to push J&K to the path of death and destruction. Now under the effective and strong leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmir along with the rest of the country is marching towards development. There is a perceptible change in the Kashmir situation. Soon complete peace will be restored here and terrorism would be wiped out,” he said.

With regard to target killings in Kashmir and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, Indresh said that the government of the day was taking all desired measures. “The government is working in the right direction which will ensure safety of lives, employment and return and rehabilitation with dignity,” the RSS leader said.

He informed that during his interaction with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he discussed the situation in J&K as well as in PoJK. “This (PoJK) is an inseparable part of India. However, when and how it is going to be reclaimed, the future will reveal,” he said.