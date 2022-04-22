Prices of essential commodities witness steep rise in Ramban

Ramban: Prices of essential commodities have witnessed a steep rise in Ramban.
Members of civil society and the general public in the hilly Ramban district have demanded a check on the price rise of essential commodities by strengthening the public distribution system.
A group of locals told Greater Kashmir the rise in price of essential commodities, medicines, have been continuously going up.
The wages in the unorganised sector, particular labour and workers continue to remain the same, they said. Farmers said that the cost of inputs like fertilizers, pesticides seeds etc have also gone up.
People said that the drastic curtailment in subsidies on fuel, cooking gas and fertilizers and increases in the electricity tariff is creating a cascading effect on the rising prices.
People complain that the administration is totally deaf towards public issues and it seems the price rise is a deliberate “design to benefit big traders and shopkeepers.”