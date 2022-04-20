Principal Secy HUDD asks HoDs to submit monthly project progress reports

Jammu: Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, today chaired a meeting to discuss annual action plan proposals submitted by various heads of departments.
Principal Secretary acknowledged that more projects could have been executed and finished in the last financial year and directed executing agencies to pump up their performance in the current year.
He assured that there are sufficient funds lying around for development works and all viable and genuine projects should be immediately started with seed money and technical sanction.
Principal Secretary directed all heads of concerned departments to submit a monthly progress report on progress of schemes of their respective jurisdictions. He encouraged development authorities of Jammu and Srinagar cities and J&K Housing Board to submit fresh project proposals and gave nod to allocation of funds for master plans.
Dheeraj Gupta also spoke of instating Geographic Information System (GIS) platforms, its database monitoring and the benefits of their implementation in developmental works. He directed all urban local bodies to gear up for the Swachhata Startup Challenge.
Principal Secretary interacted with the HoDs and told them that 80 percent of the works have already been approved and funds have been released respectively.
He also had a detailed discussion on J&K Mass Rapid Transit Corporation projects during the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer and heads of various departments and developmental bodies.