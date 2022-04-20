Principal Secy HUDD asks HoDs to submit monthly project progress reports

Principal Secretary directed all heads of concerned departments to submit a monthly progress report on progress of schemes of their respective jurisdictions. He encouraged development authorities of Jammu and Srinagar cities and J&K Housing Board to submit fresh project proposals and gave nod to allocation of funds for master plans.

Dheeraj Gupta also spoke of instating Geographic Information System (GIS) platforms, its database monitoring and the benefits of their implementation in developmental works. He directed all urban local bodies to gear up for the Swachhata Startup Challenge.

Principal Secretary interacted with the HoDs and told them that 80 percent of the works have already been approved and funds have been released respectively.