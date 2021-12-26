Principal Secy PDD sets deadlines for completion of major power projects

Chief Engineer highlighted the achievements recorded by the Corporation, so far, besides presenting status of progress on various ongoing works of JKPTCL. He also apprised the meeting of upcoming projects in the transmission sector in J&K.

It was informed that presently there are seven Grid Sub Stations at 220/132 and 220/33 KV levels and 30 Sub Stations at 132/33 KV level in the valley with an installed capacity of 2340 MVA and 2843.5 MVA respectively. It is expected to enhance the capacity at 220/132 KV and 220/33 KV and 132/33 KV levels to 2810 MVA and 3827 MVA by the end of the financial year.