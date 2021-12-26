Principal Secy PDD sets deadlines for completion of major power projects

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), Nitishwar Kumar, convened a review meeting regarding Centrally Sponsored Schemes and CAPEX works undertaken by Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL) Kashmir.
Chief Engineer JKPTCL along with Executive Engineers and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
Principal Secretary reviewed progress on transmission projects being executed in the Valley and emphasized timely completion of all ongoing projects.
Chief Engineer highlighted the achievements recorded by the Corporation, so far, besides presenting status of progress on various ongoing works of JKPTCL. He also apprised the meeting of upcoming projects in the transmission sector in J&K.
It was informed that presently there are seven Grid Sub Stations at 220/132 and 220/33 KV levels and 30 Sub Stations at 132/33 KV level in the valley with an installed capacity of 2340 MVA and 2843.5 MVA respectively. It is expected to enhance the capacity at 220/132 KV and 220/33 KV and 132/33 KV levels to 2810 MVA and 3827 MVA by the end of the financial year.
The notable achievements of current financial year which were highlighted during the meeting included up gradation of installed capacity at 220/132 KV and 220/33 KV levels from 1920 MVA to 2340 MVA, augmentation of GSS Delina from 160 MVA to 320 MVA at 220/132 KV level, under progress works on 2nd augmentation from 320 MVA to 480 MVA which is expected to be commissioned by February 2022. It is for the first time that two augmentations of any Grid Sub Station have been undertaken in one year.
Principal Secretary also reviewed progress on modernization and up gradation of various Grid Sub Stations under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme PSDF. He was informed that 27 projects in 22 Grid Sub Stations of the Valley have been taken up under the scheme at a cost of Rs146.11 crore while 24 projects have already been completed.
He was further informed that 24 out of the 30 projects have already been completed under the Centrally sponsored PMRP-2004 scheme amounting Rs. 835.94 crore and works on rest of the projects are under progress.He also asked the concerned officers for ensuring completion of all CAPEX works by March 2022.