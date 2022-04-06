Prof Rai joins as JU VC, shares priorities with faculty, staff

Srinagar: Prof Umesh Rai on Wednesday took over as the 14th Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Jammu University (JU).

The appointment of Prof Rai was made on March 20 by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in exercise of powers vested in him under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969.

As per the appointment order, Prof Rai’s appointment as new VC of JU will be for a period of three years with effect from the date he takes over the charge.