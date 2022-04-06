Prof Rai joins as JU VC, shares priorities with faculty, staff

Srinagar: Prof Umesh Rai on Wednesday took over as the 14th Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Jammu University (JU).
The appointment of Prof Rai was made on March 20 by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in exercise of powers vested in him under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969.
As per the appointment order, Prof Rai’s appointment as new VC of JU will be for a period of three years with effect from the date he takes over the charge.
Soon after assuming the charge, Prof Rai held a meeting with the senior academic and administrative officers and sought their cooperation for taking the University to new heights.
In an exclusive telephonic chat with Greater Kashmir soon after taking charge this morning, Prof Rai said the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in letter and spirit in the University will be among his top priorities.
“There are other thrust areas for which the University will gear up to achieve the targets,” he said.
Besides strengthening innovation and other related areas, Prof Rai said efforts will be made to promote and strengthen distance mode of education.
“Our aim is to take colleges at the doorsteps of the students. We will put in efforts that students in remote areas pursue their courses through distance mode of education in case of non-availability of colleges in their areas,” he said.
During his tenure, he said focus will also be placed on strengthening and promotion of languages of the Jammu region.
“Our aim is to get education connected with society. Necessary actions will be taken in this regard,” he said.
About the research arena, he said the socio-economic and other agricultural related problems will be dealt by way research to be conducted by the students.
“It will be a great contribution for the society when the scholars will come up with the solutions for their socio-economic or agriculture related problems through their research,” VC JU said.