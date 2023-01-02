Progress of PWD, Power Sector projects reviewed

While appreciating the efforts of XENs and their teams for completion of major works, the DC called upon them to redouble their efforts to achieve the balanced targets.

The meeting was attended by Engineers of PWD Div Kathua, Basohli, AEE Kathua and other district officers. Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of the Power Sector projects in the district.

The PDD functionaries apprised the DC about the power scenario in the district and gave a detailed account of the physical and financial progress of works achieved under different schemes.

The meeting was informed about PDD sector schemes under District CAPEX, DDC, BDC and PRI grants, ABDP etc and the DC directed the concerned to expedite the payment in case of completed works.

Underlining the need of achieving financial progress within set timelines, the DC called upon the concerned engineers to speed up the remaining works so as to rule out any chance of carrying forward any financial liabilities.

The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineer PDD, XEN PDD, AEEs and AAOs besides other concerned officers.