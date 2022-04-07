Progress of Ujh multipurpose project reviewed

Ujh Multipurpose project had recently been cleared at revised cost of ₹ 11907.77 crore in the 148th meeting of Advisory Committee of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR), Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The project after completion will create irrigation potential of 91,073 hectares having a dam toe power house capacity of 89.5 MW for which detailed topography survey may be undertaken by the Project Authority immediately for optimizing the canal and distribution system layout, benefits of land acquisition cost and related concerns.