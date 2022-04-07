Progress of Ujh multipurpose project reviewed

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Ashok Kumar Parmar, today convened a meeting to review progress on execution of Ujh Multipurpose Project.
Secretary Technical, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, MD JKPDC, Chief Engineer, I&FC/RTIC Jammu, Chief Engineer JKPDC, Joint Director (E&S), Superintending Engineer (RTIC), representatives of WAPCOS and other stakeholders attended the meeting.
Principal Secretary reviewed progress on execution of the project which is an important national project having huge potential of irrigation of land situated in Kandi areas of Kathua district.
Ujh Multipurpose project had recently been cleared at revised cost of ₹ 11907.77 crore in the 148th meeting of Advisory Committee of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR), Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.
The project after completion will create irrigation potential of 91,073 hectares having a dam toe power house capacity of 89.5 MW for which detailed topography survey may be undertaken by the Project Authority immediately for optimizing the canal and distribution system layout, benefits of land acquisition cost and related concerns.