Progressing J&K | Many digital initiatives taken to provide corruption-free governance, empower citizens

Srinagar: J&K Government has taken many digital initiatives to provide corruption-free governance in J&K and empower citizens to report any wrongdoings in the departments across Jammu and Kashmir.
Ensuring seamless governance, the General Administration Department, through Information Technology Department, has successfully rolled out e-office in all the administrative departments of Civil Secretariat and office of Heads of Departments.
This has resulted in speedy disposal of official business, made real-time file tracking possible thereby enhancing accountability for avoiding any undue delay in disposal of cases.
The administrative accountability has been established by having access to pendency at any level through the launch of e-office. More so, it has also helped in striping of expenditure incurred on the practice of physical movement of files.
For facilitating human resource management, the Electronic Vigilance Clearance System (VCS) for issuance of e-vigilance clearances through online mode has been implemented.
This has simplified the process of seeking NoC and vigilance clearance and has made it time-bound, efficient and transparent. The issuance of vigilance clearance has become time bound with disposal within 7-10 days time.
This has not only eased the process/procedure of promotions/deputations but has minimized person to person contact. The system enables real-time checking of pendency and enables employees to track status of their vigilance clearance for any follow-up.
Similarly, online portal for e-filing of property returns (PRS-Portal) mandates filing of property returns by every government employee under Employees Conduct Rules as well as J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets & other Provisions Act, 1983.
The portal facilitates access and monitoring of the property details of all the employees, especially while processing vigilance clearance in their favour, besides, assisting the ACB in expeditiously investigating the cases of disproportionate assets.
Likewise, Mobile Application ‘Satark Nagrik’ and Departmental Vigilance Officers Portal of J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau is one of the comprehensive measures of LG administration for ensuring transparent, accountable, and responsive governance.
An official said that this mobile application is facilitating seamless flow of information about corruption and enables citizens to submit their grievances with ease and mobility.
Any citizen having an android based device can download the application from play store. A unique ID number is allotted at the time of registration of grievance which later can be used to track the status of grievance.