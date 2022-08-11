Progressing J&K | Many digital initiatives taken to provide corruption-free governance, empower citizens

Srinagar: J&K Government has taken many digital initiatives to provide corruption-free governance in J&K and empower citizens to report any wrongdoings in the departments across Jammu and Kashmir.

Ensuring seamless governance, the General Administration Department, through Information Technology Department, has successfully rolled out e-office in all the administrative departments of Civil Secretariat and office of Heads of Departments.

This has resulted in speedy disposal of official business, made real-time file tracking possible thereby enhancing accountability for avoiding any undue delay in disposal of cases.

The administrative accountability has been established by having access to pendency at any level through the launch of e-office. More so, it has also helped in striping of expenditure incurred on the practice of physical movement of files.