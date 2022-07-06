[ Progressing J&K ] PMDP projects witnessing tremendous progress since 2019 in J&K

Srinagar: The Centre-funded projects under Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP) which were languishing or were being executed at a snail’s pace are witnessing tremendous progress since 2019.

Of the total 53 projects sanctioned for Rs 58,477 crore under the PMDP, 29 projects have already been completed or substantially completed. Among these projects, 18 projects are under the jurisdiction of the Government of India and 35 under the Government of J&K.

As per official details, twelve more projects will be completed during the current financial year and another six projects are likely to be completed by end of 2023.

The Centre is providing unstinting support in accelerating the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in the rapid transformation of the entire Union Territory on all fronts.

The transformation in each sector has brought economic stability, enabling the UT to march toward a golden future as the government is making every effort to ensure that the benefits of development reach all sections of society.