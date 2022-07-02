PROGRESSING J&K | TAD initiates reforms for tribal education development

Srinagar: In a first, the Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) of J&K has approved a series of reforms for the tribal hostels across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to provide state-of-the art educational facilities to tribal students and focus on outcome based quality education and skilling.

These major reforms were approved in a meeting of UT level committee headed by Secretary, TAD, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. The committee also approved number of measures and schemes being launched with immediate effect from the current academic year for providing such state o art facilities to tribal students.