Progressive farmers of JK | ISDS helps Manjeet Kumar to become successful entrepreneur

Srinagar: Manjeet Kumar, a progressive livestock farmer of Trindi village of Ramgarh block, Samba district, embarked on his odyssey as a successful entrepreneur with the implementation of the Integrated Sheep Development Scheme (ISDS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Little did he know that his visit to the Sheep Husbandry Department would change his fortune forever. Kumar says that he has all appreciation for the cooperation and support he got from the officials there who guided him towards becoming a successful entrepreneur. He was provided with 25 ewes and 2 rams under ISDS with which he began his vocation as a flourishing entrepreneur.

"I earned Rs 1 lakh in the first year of my business by selling ten male sheep (Ram) and afterwards my trade never looked back giving me increased incomes every year", Kumar asserted.