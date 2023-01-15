Projects pending for decades being completed in J&K now: LG

Jammu/Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while asserting that the welfare society created under the leadership of the Prime Minister was unparalleled, rooted in impressive achievements in many fields, on Sunday stated that in J&K projects pending for decades were now being completed.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating renovated Ambedkar Basic Primary Pathshala, Zamania, Ghazipur virtually today. The project was sanctioned in 2018 under AAI's Corporate Social Responsibility.

“While only 3500 MW of electricity was generated in 72 years in J&K, we are setting up projects to double the capacity in just 5 years. In Jammu and Kashmir earlier 8000-9000 projects were completed. However, more than 50,000 projects were completed last year,” he added.

“It is the priority of the government to empower those who are lagging behind in development. It is our biggest duty to think unitedly as to how India will achieve the status of global leader while fulfilling the aspirations of the people,” the Lieutenant Governor said.