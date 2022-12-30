‘Prominent persons join Congress party’

Srinagar: Prominent persons from Kupwara district joined Congress Party today in presence of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool Wani and other senior Leaders at Srinagar Party Office, a press note said.

Wani welcomed the new entrants and congratulated them for joining the party.

Dr Ghulam Nabi Lone (Surgeon) from Rudbug Handwara alongwith dozens of supporters joined the Party describing the Party (Congress) as people’s Party with a history of sacrifices and selfless services to the people, the press note said. On this occasion JKPCC Chief Vikar Rasool said every right-thinking person with a great desire to serve people is welcome in Congress party, as that Party believes in strengthening and serving people to the best of its ability.