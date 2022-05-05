Prominent social personalities join party | Only BJP can work with dedication for progress, development of J&K : Raina

Srinagar: Prominent social personalities including family members of Army personnel joined BJP at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, a press note said.
Ravinder Raina while welcoming the new entrants on the occasion said that people of J&K including those who joined the BJP have a firm belief in the policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government.
“The common people have built up strong faith that only the BJP can dedicatedly work for the progress and development of the region while defending the National interests both within and outside the borders,”he said.
Raina also said that it gives the party workers an immense pleasure to welcome those hailing from Army background and it gives us further boost to serve the Nation with dedication after having learnt that those protect “our borders have full faith on us.”
Priya Sethi also welcomed the new entrants and said that the Nntions belong to the brave and “it is our duty to serve the Nation with all our capacities.” She lauded the decision of the new entrants and said that now they will surely feel themselves to be more empowered to serve the nation.