Promotions of Engineers: JKEEGA defers Oct 28 mass casual leave

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) that had announced mass casual leave protest on October 28 in protest against the authorities today deferred their strike call following assurance by Principal Secretary PDD.

To review their issues, the members of JKEEGA held a meeting here in Jammu as well as in Srinagar under the chairmanship of President JKEEGA Sachin Tickoo and general secretary Pirzada Hidayatullah respectively in which members of the Guidance Council, an apex body of the Graduate Engineers of Power Development Department participated in full strength.

Sharing details, president JKEEGA, Sachin Tickoo told Greater Kashmir that they held a threadbare discussion initiated by the Principal Secretary Power Development Department to address the issues listed in the mass protest casual leave notice issued by JKEEGA to the Government.