Promotions of Engineers: JKEEGA defers Oct 28 mass casual leave

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) that had announced mass casual leave protest on October 28 in protest against the authorities today deferred their strike call following assurance by Principal Secretary PDD.
To review their issues, the members of JKEEGA held a meeting here in Jammu as well as in Srinagar under the chairmanship of President JKEEGA Sachin Tickoo and general secretary Pirzada Hidayatullah respectively in which members of the Guidance Council, an apex body of the Graduate Engineers of Power Development Department participated in full strength.
Sharing details, president JKEEGA, Sachin Tickoo told Greater Kashmir that they held a threadbare discussion initiated by the Principal Secretary Power Development Department to address the issues listed in the mass protest casual leave notice issued by JKEEGA to the Government.
During the meeting, the president informed the guidance council members that Principal Secretary has shown positive intent and taken a positive note of “our genuine demands and after thorough analysis of status of all listed issues, he has assured with strong commitment being administrative head of the department that all the raised demands shall be resolved in the time bound manner.”
While expressing satisfaction that as an immediate confidence building measure the proposal of promotion of Chief Engineers by the Establishment Committee headed by Chief Secretary J&K shall be immediately be taken up along with the promotion files of Junior Engineers and Executive Engineers and adjustment of Assistant Executive Engineers shall also be expedited in the General Administrative Department.