Protagonists of Art 370 were its greatest abusers: Dr Jitendra Singh

Addressing the BJP workshop on the topic of “Abrogation of Article 370”, Dr Jitendra Singh cited striking examples to expose hypocrisy and duplicity of some of the leaders with regard to Article 370.

He recalled, “In 1975, when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency in the country and brought in a constitutional amendment to extend the term of Lok Sabha and State Assembly from 5 years to 6 years, the then Chief Minister of J&K Sheikh Abdullah immediately adopted this amendment without caring for Article 370.

However, when the same amendment was reversed by Morarji Desai after becoming Prime Minister in 1977 and the term of Lok Sabha as well as State Assembly was reverted back to five years, in J&K Sheikh Abdullah used the alibi of Article 370 and special status to ensure that the Assembly term was not reverted back to five years. This anomaly also got corrected only after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5th, 2019.“