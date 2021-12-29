Protest against Delimitation Commission report held in Gool

Ramban: On the call given by all mainstream political parties except Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people staged a protest in Gool against the Delimitation Commission’s draft report.
All the market and business establishments of Gool remained shut.
The protest was organised by the local political leaders of the National Conference (NC), Congress, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, social workers, and market associations at the main market in Gool.
They were protesting against the Delimitation Commission’s draft report and saying that the Gool assembly constituency might be bifurcated and parts of Gool included with Banihal and Arnas assembly constituencies.