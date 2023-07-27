Protest disrupts traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH for 3 hours

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for three hours as protestors blocked the highway, following the death of a woman while crossing the road near Lamber Toll Plaza, Banihal on Thursday.

However, traffic officials in Ramban said that the most vulnerable, landslide and shooting-prone areas between Nashri–Banihal remained open and hundreds of load carriers on their way to Jammu and other parts of the country crossed that sector of the highway.

“However, the highway remained blocked for three hours due to a road accident at Lamber Banihal that triggered a protest,” they said.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to single-lane road stretches at various places including Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district. According to them, the highway remained open for every type of passenger light, medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) ply on alternate days between Udhampur and Qazigund sectors on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the last many years due to ongoing four-lane work of the highway in the Ramban district.

Meanwhile, the Traffic department issued an advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) ferrying Amarnath yatris and passengers would be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs stopped beyond Jakhani-Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Friday.