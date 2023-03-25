Provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and Rules 2022 | J&K Judicial Academy organises sensitisation programme

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy organised a one day sensitisation programme on “Provisions of Chapter XI and XII of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and the Motor Vehicle Amendment Rules, 2022”, for the Presiding Officers of MACT, Officers of Insurance Companies and Police Department, in collaboration with J&K Legal Services Authority.

The programme was inaugurated by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy. The programme was aimed at to enhance the knowledge and skills of the participating officers and provide them with a deeper understanding of provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and the Motor Vehicle Amendment Rules, 2022. R.K. Jain, Senior Advocate and Baldev Singh, Advocate, High Court of J&K and Ladakh were the resource persons.

Delivering the inaugural address, Justice Sindhu Sharma traced the history as to how the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act and MV Amendment Rules have been brought into force to set up a new regime to deal with the claim cases. She stated that the programme is subject specific in view of the judgment of Supreme Court in Civil Appeal No. 9322 of 2022, titled Gohar Mohammad v/s Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation.