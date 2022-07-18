PSA slapped on burglar

Ramban: Police detained a burglar under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent him to Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu on Monday.

Police said Mudasir Ahmad Mir son of Shamsuddin of Failty Maitra, Ramban has been detained under the PSA by the order of District Magistrate Ramban.

Police said that the accused was a notorious criminal and had become an imminent threat to the people of the society. It said nine cases of burglaries were already registered against Mir.