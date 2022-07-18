PSA slapped on burglar
Ramban: Police detained a burglar under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent him to Kot Balwal Jail, Jammu on Monday.
Police said Mudasir Ahmad Mir son of Shamsuddin of Failty Maitra, Ramban has been detained under the PSA by the order of District Magistrate Ramban.
Police said that the accused was a notorious criminal and had become an imminent threat to the people of the society. It said nine cases of burglaries were already registered against Mir.
Police said Mir was spoiling the young generation in Ramban by instigating youth to indulge in anti-social activities. After assessing his incorrigible behaviour and consistent involvement in criminal cases, a dossier was prepared by Police and a detention warrant under the PSA, 1978 vide Order No 18/ PSA of 2022 dated July 13, 2022, and DMR/ 361-66 dated July 13, 2022, was issued by District Magistrate Ramban, which was executed by the Police.