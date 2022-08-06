PSGA amended; ‘online services’ rule inserted

Jammu: The government on Saturday amended Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Rules, 2011 with an insertion related to online services.
The amendment in Rule 3 has been made by the government in exercise of powers conferred by section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011.
As per GAD notification, after Rule 3, a new rule “3-A. Online Services (1)” will be inserted.
“Wherever any service notified under section 4 of the Act is being provided online or by electronic mode by any Department, the provisions of the Act and rule 3,4, 8,12,13,14,15 and 16 shall mutatis mutandis apply to such service and non-providing of such service or rejection to provide such service by the Designated Officers within the specified time limit shall be automatically transmitted electronically to the Appellate Authority, Designated Officers as well as applicant and Appellate Authority shall accordingly, in an electronic mode, proceed and exercise its Appellate jurisdiction as per the provisions of the Act and these rules,” the Rule specified.
“The provisions of sub-rule (1) shall also be applicable to Second Appeals and revisions,” it added.