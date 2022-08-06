PSGA amended; ‘online services’ rule inserted

Jammu: The government on Saturday amended Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Rules, 2011 with an insertion related to online services.

The amendment in Rule 3 has been made by the government in exercise of powers conferred by section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011.

As per GAD notification, after Rule 3, a new rule “3-A. Online Services (1)” will be inserted.