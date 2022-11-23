PSGA services in AAS integrated with eUNNAT portal

Jammu: The government has incorporated services notified under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011 in “Auto-Appeal System”, integrated with eUNNAT portal. Auto Appeal System (AAS) is a system to file auto appeals on behalf of eligible persons as soon as the notified timeline for the application is breached and a facility to applicants to file appeal in other cases. eUNNAT portal provides a centralized government platform to the user, through which users don’t need to visit multiple portals and the citizens will not require to apply separately for many services.