State

PSGA services in AAS integrated with eUNNAT portal

J&K govt logo
J&K govt logo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: The government has incorporated services notified under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011 in “Auto-Appeal System”, integrated with eUNNAT portal. Auto Appeal System (AAS) is a system to file auto appeals on behalf of eligible persons as soon as the notified timeline for the application is breached and a facility to applicants to file appeal in other cases. eUNNAT portal provides a centralized government platform to the user, through which users don’t need to visit multiple portals and the citizens will not require to apply separately for many services.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com