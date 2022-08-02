Public-private partnership cell to be established in Planning Deptt

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today approved the establishment of a Public Private Partnership-cum-Project Appraisal (PPCPA) cell within the Planning, Monitoring and Development Department in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Monitoring and Development Department, and Administrative Secretary, Law Department participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also approved the engagement of consultants and domain experts, besides approving the financial grant of Rs. 90 lakhs for the functioning of the new PPCPA cell.