Public satisfaction yardstick for measuring achievements: CS Mehta

He said that the satisfaction of the public concerning the service delivery should be the yardstick for measuring achievements.

Regarding the services under PSGA, the chief secretary passed on directions to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure all services were made available to the citizens within the stipulated time frame.

He said PSGA timelines of these services should be synchronized with the online portal and any default on providing services within notified timelines should be monitored by departments for taking action against the commission of willful derelictions.