Public satisfaction yardstick for measuring achievements: CS Mehta

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that public satisfaction was the yardstick for measuring achievements.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of the different departments to review the integration of the Rapid Assessment System with the online services offered by the J&K government, the chief secretary directed the officers to ensure that offline processing of cases for the services offered online should be dispensed with completely and the switchover to online mode for better monitoring and transparency with feedback from citizens be ensured by July 15.
He said that the satisfaction of the public concerning the service delivery should be the yardstick for measuring achievements.
Regarding the services under PSGA, the chief secretary passed on directions to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure all services were made available to the citizens within the stipulated time frame.
He said PSGA timelines of these services should be synchronized with the online portal and any default on providing services within notified timelines should be monitored by departments for taking action against the commission of willful derelictions.
The chief secretary directed the concerned to conduct surprise inspections and submit inspection reports concerning the offline and online processing of cases.
He directed that all issues about the complete switchover including the payment gateway issues should be ironed out within a week.
The chief secretary also directed the concerned to involve the CSCs and Khidmat Centres to further facilitate ease of services to the citizens and directed to regulate the fee charged by the services’ providers.
He also took a brief from the DCs about the number of online services and directed them that people should feel assured about timely service delivery.