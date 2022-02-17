'Public service core of NC’s political philosophy'

Jammu: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Thursday said that the public service was the core of the party’s political philosophy.
A statement of NC issued here said that Abdullah visited Reasi and Katra and met NC delegations there.
It said that the three-time chief minister visited the residence of senior NC leader Tariq Bhatt in Reasi and enquired about his health.
Interacting with the workers present on the occasion, Abdullah urged them to intensify mass contact outreach and help out the people in getting their problems redressed during the times of pandemic.
The NC chief also interacted with the party workers at Katra, including senior leader Sher Singh.
Earlier, various delegations led by District Development Councilor, Shamim Akhter and Chairman BDC Nagrota Chaudhary Rehmat Ali met Abdullah and apprised him about the difficulties being faced by the grass-root level democratic institutions.
Abdullah urged the elected representatives to rededicate themselves in rural development as the people had many expectations from the NC.
“Put your best in solving the problems of the people on the developmental front with a sense of commitment,” he said. The service to the people has been core of the NC’s political philosophy.”
Abdullah also visited the residence of Chaman Lal Raina, retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to express condolences with the family over his death.
The NC president was accompanied by the NC Provincial President, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, former minister Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, YNC Provincial President, Jammu, Aijaz Jan besides senior leaders Babu Rampal, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, S Peter, Om Parkash Bali, and Naveed Raja.