Jammu: In a minor rejig, J&K government on Tuesday posted Qazi Masood, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation Kashmir.

A GAD order effecting transfers and postings with immediate effect, Syed Nadeem Iqbal Andrabi, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.