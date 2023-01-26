R-Day celebrated at Aryans College with great enthusiasm

Srinagar: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh with great enthusiasm and fervor.
Dr. JK Saini, Director, Aryans College of Engineering led the flag hoisting ceremony with full honour and respect at Aryans Campus.
After hoisting the national flag, Dr. Saini in his address congratulated students and staff and highlighted the enactment of the constitution of India. The National Anthem was also sung while the National Flag was being hoisted.
All students, teaching and non-teaching staff members participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony with enthusiasm. Various online competitions including dance, speech, poster, poetry were also organised and various students of all age groups participated from all across the country.