Radio Frequency Identity cards to be introduced for Vaishnodevi pilgrims

Jammu: Taking a cue from similar announcement of UT administration for Amarnath pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is also mulling over the introduction of Radio Frequency Identity (RFID) cards for the pilgrims visiting the shrine nestled in Trikuta hills of Reasi district.
As per official account, the move will be aimed at keeping the number of pilgrims under check and ensure a rapid response at the time of any exigency.
“In fact, this will be a step towards the implementation of direction of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vis-a-vis RFID tracking, following the tragedy which had struck the shrine during the intervening night of December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 claiming many precious lives.