State
Rahul Gandhi's padyatra is on treadmill when Congress is on ventilator: Tarun Chugh
Srinagar: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today said that Rahul Gandhi's padyatra was more like a treadmill walk meant to recuperate the Congress which has been on ventilator for so long.
In a statement, Chugh expressed serious concern at the manner Rahul Gandhi has been doing a lip service to the cause of the nation by making a cosmetic walk of a few yards every day.
He said instead of addressing the problems that the nation has been facing or the states have been confronting he seemed to be doing more photo sessions to gain poor political points.
“The Congress, all across the country, has been going to pieces and Rahul Gandhi's yatra is an expression of the desperation of the party to come out of the ICU,” he said.