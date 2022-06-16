Rahul’s questioning by ED | Police foil Congress protest march to Raj Bhawan Mir, others detained; freed

Jammu: Police on Thursday foiled J&K Congress leaders’ march to Raj Bhawan to protest against, what they alleged, “harassment of their former president Rahul Gandhi by ED” and briefly detained them.
March was a part of Congress’ protest demonstrations, which entered the 4th day today, against the central government over Rahul Gandhi issue. Similar protest was held in Kashmir also outside the party's Srinagar headquarters.
Earlier, a large number of Congress workers led by JKPCC chief G A Mir, working president Raman Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other leaders including Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Shah Mohd Chaudhary, Rajnish Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Ved Mahajan, Indu Pawar and Udey Chib held a strong protest outside PCC headquarter at Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu.
Following a sit-in, they tried to take out a protest march to Raj Bhawan, however, a heavy contingent of police stopped them and all the leaders were taken into preventive custody and taken to District Police Lines. They were released after some time.
Raising slogans, the protestors accused the central government of indulging in “political vendetta against Congress party and Gandhi family.” They blamed the Modi government for “misusing central agencies like ED, CBI to take on the opposition leaders especially Congress party.”
Later speaking to media persons, PCC chief accused the Modi government of destroying the democratic culture in the country and creating mistrust amongst the people in the country.