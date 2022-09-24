Rajesh Prasad posted as PDD Principal Secy

Jammu: J&K government has posted senior IAS officer H Rajesh Prasad as Principal Secretary to the Government Power Development Department (PDD) with immediate effect.

Prasad has been transferred from NCT Delhi to J&K.

“Consequent upon the transfer of H Rajesh Prasad, IAS (AGMUT: 1995) from National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and in the interest of administration, the officer is hereby posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department with immediate effect,” read GAD order, referring to order issued by MHA, Government of India vide F No 14020/03/2022- UTS-I dated September 2, 2022, besides endorsement order received from NCT Delhi government.