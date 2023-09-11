Rajnath Singh arriving in Jammu today

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is arriving in Jammu tomorrow to inaugurate and dedicate Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO’s) 90 infrastructure projects worth Rs 2941 Cr and attend North Tech symposium-2023.

These projects have been constructed in ten border states and Union Territories (UTs) of the Northern and North-Eastern region.

According to BRO officials, Rajnath will inaugurate the strategically significant Devak bridge in Samba district of Jammu region.

“While the inauguration of state of the art 422.9 m span Class 70 RCC Devak bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in J&K will be done from the site. Rest of projects would be inaugurated by the dignitary virtually,” they said.

As per the schedule, in a ceremony that will be organised by the Border Roads Organisation at Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur road, he (Rajnath) will inaugurate 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads.

Out of these projects, 11 have been constructed in Jammu & Kashmir; 26 in Ladakh; 36 in Arunachal Pradesh, 5 in Mizoram, 3 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and 1 each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Defence Minister will also carry out e-shilanyas of Nyoma Airfield to be constructed in Ladakh.

Another important infrastructure to be inaugurated will be the 500 m long Nechiphu tunnel on Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

After attending the inauguration ceremony, the Defence Minister will attend North Tech Symposium 2023, presently underway at IIT Jammu and will address the gathering there, officials stated.

The Defence Minister is also likely to review the security situation in the J&K.