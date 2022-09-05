Rajni Patil chairs JKPCC meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP and AICC in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil on Monday chaired a meeting with JKPCC leadership in New Delhi to discuss current political situation in J&K and the party’s preparedness for ensuing assembly elections.
The meeting was addressed by JKPCC chief Vikar Raool Wani , former JKPCC chief G A Mir and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla.
“The meeting discussed the current political situation, deliberations concentrated over the organisational affairs of the party besides the overall political situation including the preparedness and scenario about the forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official statement of the party said.
Patil, while addressing JKPCC leaders, advised them to unitedly fight, what she alleged, “the anti-people and anti-youth policies of the ruling BJP and defeat its divisive agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.”
She asked them to strengthen the party and gear up their activities keeping an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections. JKPCC leaders were also joined by Mula Ram, Balbir Singh, Ashok Bhagat, Manmohan Singh, Surinder Singh Channi, Neeraj Kundan, Uday Bhanu Chib, Indu Pawar, Ch. Hussain Ali Waffa, Parnav Sangotra, Hari Singh Chib, Rajveer Singh, Suresh Dogra, Pawan Raina, Sashi Sharma, Satish Sharma, Pankaj Dogra, Corporate Kamal Singh, Dwarka Choudhary, Inderjeet Kour, Ritu Choudhary, Pritam Singh, Vijay Sharma Babbi, Babbl Gupta, Rajinder Singh, Vijay Shastri, Jatin Visisht beside others.