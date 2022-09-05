Rajni Patil chairs JKPCC meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP and AICC in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil on Monday chaired a meeting with JKPCC leadership in New Delhi to discuss current political situation in J&K and the party’s preparedness for ensuing assembly elections.

The meeting was addressed by JKPCC chief Vikar Raool Wani , former JKPCC chief G A Mir and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla.

“The meeting discussed the current political situation, deliberations concentrated over the organisational affairs of the party besides the overall political situation including the preparedness and scenario about the forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official statement of the party said.