Ramban Admin seeks report over illegal 'dumping' of debris by NHAI companies

Ramban: District Magistrate, Ramban directed Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, Banihal to submit an action taken report against the two concessionaire companies of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for dumping excavated debris illegally into Bislari Nallah flowing through Baihal and Ramsu.

District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam through official communiqué No: DCR/PS- Camp/2022/3351-61 directed Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo/ Banihal to submit the action taken report by 25 October.

The District Magistrate wrote there are reliable reports that two concessionaire companies of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), executing four-laning works on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (now NH-44) in the Ramban-Banihal section are illegally dumping the whole muck into River Bichleri from Ramsoo to Sherbibi, without any fear of law.