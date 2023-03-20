Ramban landslide | No vehicular movement allowed from Jammu, Udhampur

Jammu: Following a landslide in Ramban, no vehicular movement was allowed from Jammu and Udhampur towards Kashmir.
As the highway remained closed, the vehicles were stranded in Jammu and Udhampur.
According to Traffic Police, these vehicles were stopped at Udhampur during the morning hours when the landslide occurred on the Srinagar-Jammu in Ramban.
“We have not released vehicles towards Kashmir as the highway is closed,” they said. “The traffic will be released when the highway opens.”
Meanwhile, Traffic Police did not allow vehicular movement towards Kashmir from Jammu’s TCP Nagrota.
“No vehicle from Jammu was allowed to move further from TCP Nagrota,” said a Traffic Police officer. “The situation on the highway will be reviewed again and then a decision will be taken depending upon the weather and condition of the road in Ramban.”