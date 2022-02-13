Ramban village residents protest against Delimitation Commission’s draft report

Ramban: The residents of Tanger panchyat of Ramban held a protest demonstration against the Delimitation Commission’s draft report and blocked the link road leading to Tanger on Sunday.
They were protesting against the carving out of Tangar panchyat of Ramban assembly constituency and merging it into Banihal assembly constituency.
The protestors said that they were unable to understand why a particular Tanger panchyat was split out and merged into Banihal.
Rehmatullah Rounyal from Gandhari said that there were five Panchyats in block Gandhari of Ramban assembly constituency and it was unfortunate that a single panchyat was carved out and merged into Banihal constituency.
He said that this was injustice as Banihal was around 80 km away from Tangar.
The inhabitants of Tangar said they would launch a large- scale agitation if the Delimitation Commission fails in rectifying this “historical blunder”.
“We will not allow anyone to carve out a particular Tangar panchyat of Gandhari,” they said. “We are part of Ramban.’