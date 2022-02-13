Ramban village residents protest against Delimitation Commission’s draft report

The protestors said that they were unable to understand why a particular Tanger panchyat was split out and merged into Banihal.

Rehmatullah Rounyal from Gandhari said that there were five Panchyats in block Gandhari of Ramban assembly constituency and it was unfortunate that a single panchyat was carved out and merged into Banihal constituency.

He said that this was injustice as Banihal was around 80 km away from Tangar.